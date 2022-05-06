Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $46.85 on Friday. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $1,889,734. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 103.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,475,000 after buying an additional 653,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $18,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth $12,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

