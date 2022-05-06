Truist Financial Trims Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price to $86.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.13. 21,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,182. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.