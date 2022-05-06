Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. 9,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

