Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

NYSE:TPB opened at $28.87 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.09 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 45.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

TPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

