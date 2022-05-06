Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 31.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

