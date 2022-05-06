Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.11.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $11.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.25. 45,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.78. Twilio has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

