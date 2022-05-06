Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at BTIG Research

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.11.

Twilio stock traded down $11.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,848. Twilio has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average is $214.78.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

