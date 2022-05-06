Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWLO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.11.

TWLO stock traded down $11.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.25. 45,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,848. Twilio has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Twilio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 13,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

