Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.

VEEE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.70. 13,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.58.

About Twin Vee Powercats (Get Rating)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Its boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

