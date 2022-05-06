Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Truist Financial cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TWTR opened at $50.36 on Friday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 218.97 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

