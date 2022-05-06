Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Issues Earnings Results

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

NYSE TWO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 88,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,046,000 after buying an additional 3,795,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after buying an additional 1,331,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after buying an additional 1,011,542 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 88,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 654,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 396,045 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

