U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:USPH traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $103.36. 86 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.23. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $123.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

