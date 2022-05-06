Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.57.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $25.07. 659,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,188,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

