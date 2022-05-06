Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.57.
Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,188,950. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $52.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.
