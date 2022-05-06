Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.77 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,188,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,486,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $188,103,000 after buying an additional 759,013 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,153,561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 164,037 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 146,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 41,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

