Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.77 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.
Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,188,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.
About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.