Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $448.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $396.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.98. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8,096.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

