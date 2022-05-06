Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will post sales of $84.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.50 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $99.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $378.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.20 million to $423.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $489.58 million, with estimates ranging from $373.66 million to $591.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,268,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,804,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,252,000 after purchasing an additional 336,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $66.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $119.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.