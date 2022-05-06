UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of UMH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,335. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 388,592 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

