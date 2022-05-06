Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Umpqua has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Umpqua has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Umpqua to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.71 on Friday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

