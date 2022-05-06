Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($56.21) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,650 ($45.60) to GBX 3,800 ($47.47) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,927.50 ($49.06).
Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,607.50 ($45.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($54.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £92.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,497.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,747.58.
In related news, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($47.90) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($24,905.43). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($47.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($188,032.48). Insiders have bought 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272 over the last three months.
Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
