Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($56.21) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,650 ($45.60) to GBX 3,800 ($47.47) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,927.50 ($49.06).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,607.50 ($45.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($54.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £92.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,497.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,747.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

In related news, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($47.90) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($24,905.43). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($47.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($188,032.48). Insiders have bought 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272 over the last three months.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

