United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.66 Billion

Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will post $24.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.39 billion and the highest is $25.05 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $23.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $102.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.80 billion to $103.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $105.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.55 billion to $107.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,881 shares of company stock worth $5,199,883. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $179.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.67. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $175.22 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.