United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will post $24.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.39 billion and the highest is $25.05 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $23.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $102.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.80 billion to $103.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $105.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.55 billion to $107.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

NYSE UPS opened at $179.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.67. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $175.22 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,881 shares of company stock worth $5,199,883. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

