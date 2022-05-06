Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Shares of UTL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Unitil has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,470,000 after buying an additional 137,337 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Unitil by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Unitil by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTL. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

