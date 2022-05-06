Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.
OLED has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.89.
Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,518. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $237.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.30.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,139,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,895,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Display (Get Rating)
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
