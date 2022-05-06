Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

OLED has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.89.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,518. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $237.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.30.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,139,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,895,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

