Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Price Target Raised to €29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($26.32) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.32) to €25.80 ($27.16) in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($31.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Universal Music Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Music Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.76.

UMGNF stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

