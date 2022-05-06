Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE UTI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.69. 2,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 23,086.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

