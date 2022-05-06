Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Unum Group updated its FY22 guidance to 5.00-5.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. 63,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $34.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Unum Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Unum Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

