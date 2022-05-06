Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.00-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.46.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.88.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,303,000 after buying an additional 7,412,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,591,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

