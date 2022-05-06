Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of UPLD opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $427.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Upland Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Upland Software by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 9,888.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 729,160 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

