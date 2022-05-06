Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 156.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Shares of UE opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

