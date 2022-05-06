UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on URGN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of URGN opened at $6.32 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 6,383.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 333,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 146,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter.

About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.