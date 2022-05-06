USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of USAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,265. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -583.33%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAC. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About USA Compression Partners (Get Rating)
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
