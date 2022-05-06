USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

USNA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.10.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

