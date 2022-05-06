USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on USD Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised USD Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:USDP traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.43. 194,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). USD Partners had a return on equity of 133.13% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that USD Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. USD Partners’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in USD Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in USD Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in USD Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in USD Partners by 58.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in USD Partners during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

