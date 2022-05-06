Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts reported sales of $889.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aravt Global LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 83.9% in the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,844,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period.

NYSE:MTN opened at $249.78 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $221.38 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

