Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

NYSE VAPO traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 7,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a market cap of $104.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.38. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Vapotherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.