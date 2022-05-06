Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.
NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 175,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.
Venator Materials Company Profile
Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.
