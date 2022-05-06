Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.97.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 407.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ventas by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ventas by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ventas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ventas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

