Veracyte, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Veracyte in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VCYT. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of VCYT opened at $18.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

