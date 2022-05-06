Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of Veris Residential stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.69. 2,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

VRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

