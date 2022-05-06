VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:GSEO)

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GSEO opened at GBX 114.19 ($1.43) on Friday. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £355.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.72.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

