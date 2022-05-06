Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 12,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,036. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,671. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

