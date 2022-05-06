VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $1.89-1.92 EPS.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 238,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,657,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

