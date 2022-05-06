Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VMEO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Vimeo stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.33.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

