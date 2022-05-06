Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of VMEO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,032. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $140,572,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $118,187,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $105,117,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $59,049,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $57,582,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

