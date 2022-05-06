Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,017. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,726,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,664 in the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

