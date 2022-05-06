Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 219,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,630,350. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 20.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 9.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 28.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 144.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,484 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

