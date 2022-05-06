Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Raised to GBX 245

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 225 ($2.81) to GBX 245 ($3.06) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VMUK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Virgin Money UK to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 230.33 ($2.88).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 157.95 ($1.97) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.83.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($64,084.95).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

