Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VIRI stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.97.
About Virios Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
