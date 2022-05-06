Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIRI stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

