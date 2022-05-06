Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

VSTO opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.54.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

